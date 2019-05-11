DENVER — Spending time in Clayton? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a coffee shop known for its breakfast fare to a grocer that specializes in international products.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Clayton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Rivers and Roads Coffee

Topping the list is cafe Rivers and Roads Coffee, which serves breakfast, brunch, coffee, tea and sandwiches. Located at 2539 E. Bruce Randolph Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp.

In addition to coffee, this well-loved establishment features a menu of various pastries, fresh-baked breads, granola bowls, salads, sandwiches and breakfast plates, all of which are completely gluten-free.

2. 3 Girasoles

Next up is Mexican eatery 3 Girasoles, situated at 2940 E. Bruce Randolph Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3 Girasoles is known for its authentic Mexican dishes, which range from fajitas, tacos and enchiladas to breakfast burritos and tamales.

3. The Colorado Pig Rig

Food truck The Colorado Pig Rig is another prime choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3600 E. 40th Ave., Suite 16, 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews.

According to its Yelp page, The Colorado Pig Rig is a food truck with a primary focus on pork-based fare. Offerings include street tacos with a global flair, sandwiches and Kansas-city style barbecue.

4. Lucero's

Lucero's, a Mexican joint, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 22 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3657 Fillmore St. to give it a try for yourself.

At Lucero's, anticipate a menu brimming with assorted tamales, quesadillas, nachos, burritos, all-day breakfast platters, hamburgers, salads and much more.

5. Park Hill Supermarket

Last but not least, check out Park Hill Supermarket, which has earned four stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp. You can find the grocery store and seafood market at 3770 E. 40th Ave.

Park Hill Supermarket offers a diverse inventory of seafood and imported international food items not typically sold in standard grocery outlets.

