Special Denver Restaurant Week in November coming to a table near you

The event will help support the restaurant industry as businesses continue to struggle with COVID-19 restrictions, Visit Denver said.

DENVER, Colorado — For the first time, there will be a Denver Restaurant Week this fall.

The event, which traditionally takes place in February, showcases local restaurants by offering multi-course meals on specially-priced menus.

Fall Denver Restaurant Week will take place Nov. 13 - 22.

Visit Denver, a nonprofit organization that produces Restaurant Week, said they are putting on the fall event to help support the struggling restaurant industry.

"In 2020, COVID precautions caused the temporary closure and, later, only partial reopening of dine-in service at restaurants, creating extreme difficulties within the restaurant industry," a release about the event read. "This fall, Denver Restaurant Week’s latest iteration will focus on advocacy for the industry while keeping the health and safety of the community top of mind."

Visit Denver's Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Justin Bresler said the event is essential to keeping these restaurants in business.

"If we want them there when we're all the way through this pandemic we need to support them now," Bresler said. "They put a lot of people to work. And honestly, they add a lot of joy to our lives, whether you're going and dining in person because you're comfortable doing that, or if you choose to get carry-out from the restaurants, you're still enjoying a great meal and again you're really supporting an industry that we just can't afford to lose."

They chose to wait until November because it will fill a gap where restaurants aren't normally as busy.

"We just felt like there was a bit of a lull in the schedule and the timing of restaurant week just worked perfectly with that," Bresler said.

There will be three tiers of pricing: $25, $35 and $45. Each restaurant will be able to choose a price-point, and will then offer a multi-course meal for that price.

Restaurants will also be able to offer a takeout and delivery option, a choice that has not been available in the past.

Restaurant owners who want to be part of the event can register here beginning on Oct. 5. The list of participating restaurants and their corresponding menus will be announced on Oct. 26.

Denver Restaurant Week began in 2004 with the intention of showcasing the city's growing culinary scene during a traditionally slow time of year for the industry, Visit Denver said.