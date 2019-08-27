DENVER — After more than seven years of serving up chicken wings in the West Highland neighborhood, a Portland-based restaurant has officially opened another Denver location, this time in West Washington Park.

Business partners Andrea West and Craig Oberlink opened their second Fire on the Mountain restaurant Sunday at 300 S. Logan Street.

The popular wing spot is known for its selection of homemade wing sauces, its Grateful Dead-themed décor, and a rotating selection of beer.

About two years ago, the idea to open another location started to form. West and Oberlink searched around Denver before exploring the Trevino Mortuary redevelopment project at Logan Street and Alameda Avenue.

“We knew we wanted something in a dense, urban setting and we really love the historic Denver neighborhoods that have so much character,” West said. “We didn't want a brand new-build; we wanted something that had a story to it. The moment we walked into this space we knew this was it.”

West said the redevelopment project was particularly fascinating to them because of the building's rich, 120-year history and all the character it exhibits.

"As soon as you walk in, you're immediately struck by the beautiful exposed brick walls and there's a certain quiet, old feeling to the space," West said.

The new space has a similar footprint to the Highland location, but is laid out in a completely different way. It doesn’t have patio like the other location, but it does have garage doors that open up to give guests an open-air feel. There's also an expanded bar with 16 taps and plenty of local art to enjoy.

“We got to work with a few of our very favorite artists to create a rock star mural, handmade stained glass light fixtures and have local art for sale on our walls,” West said.

In addition to classics like BBQ and buffalo sauces, the restaurant also offers some unique sauce offerings like Lime Cilantro, Raspberry Habanero, Jamaican Jerk, and an ever-changing sauce of the month. They also service up burgers, sandwiches, salads and meatless options like seitan or cauliflower wings with vegan ranch.

“We're just happy with how well Denver has received our concept and to be able to contribute this labor of love to our beloved city,” West said.

Fire on the Mountain is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

