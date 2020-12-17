Littleton woman's bakery proceeds going to domestic violence survivors organization

The Flooded with Light Bakery fundraiser is set to end Saturday. But, if sales go well, she plans to re-stock her treats for at least another day.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Baking has always been a hobby for Meredith, but now, she's full-time in her own kitchen with a newly-launched business, Flooded With Light Bakery.

“I actually, recently started my own home bakery," said Meredith. “My plan is to use this bakery and my passion for baking as a platform to help support local organizations in our community.”

Meredith donated 20% of her proceeds from her baked goods to SafeHouse Denver this week. SafeHouse Denver is an organization dedicated to helping domestic violence survivors. SafeHouse also once helped Meredith through one of the most difficult times in her life.

“This cause is close to my heart just based off my history as a victim of stalking and gaslighting in my early 20s," Meredith said. “Going through a really tough time with domestic violence, baking served as a therapeutic outlet for me too. So being able to engage in that creative process, it just really gave me hope — and so I’m trying to use that hope to give back.”

Meredith said she is hoping her hobby, and now profession, will help SafeHouse Denver provide shelter and resources to victims of domestic violence. She also said she is hoping to open the door to conversation about these issues to let survivors know that they are not alone.

“I feel like if I could turn my hobby into something that would help in an area that’s been painful for me and help others get through that pain, then why not do that?” she said.