Food banks across the metro area seeing increased demand

"So many of our families are living paycheck to paycheck. And those paychecks aren't growing as fast as inflation is," Community Food Share CEO, Kim Da Silva said.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Inflation has hit hard in Colorado and food banks are feeling it too. It's impacting the price of food and the cost of distributing that food to people in need. Food banks like the Community Food Share in Louisville say they are dealing with the fallout of the pandemic.

Kim Da Silva, CEO of the Community Food Share in Louisville, says as food prices go up at the grocery store, the lines at the food bank stretch longer down the block.

The Community Food Share says it's seen nearly a 60% increase this year in the number of people using their services. Amid changing prices and increased demand, the food bank is still stocking shelves with produce, infant supplies and clothes.

"Right now we're distributing about 90% of what we did through the pandemic," said Da Silva. "So where we had a stabilization period before the start of 2020, we are now seeing that climb up to record rates once again."

The Community Food Share serves thousands of people every month and they say hundreds of them are children and seniors. Many of them are coming to the food bank for the first time as the cost of living is on the rise.

Mike Cavett came to the food bank for the first time in October.

"2020 was a rough year for just about everybody," said Cavett. "Now we're dealing with inflation. And I think, you know, any little bit of help that anyone can receive at this point is much appreciated."

Cavett says his weekly trip to the food bank saves him hundreds of dollars at the grocery store each month.

"I mean this has, you know, completely eliminated the need to go to the grocery store," said Cavett. "It has greatly reduced our cost of groceries."

Cavett says whatever the need, you can find a helping hand in this community.

"That's the beautiful thing about what's going on here is that it is not exclusive. And then everybody is welcome," said Cavett.