DENVER —

New food hall coming to south Denver

Junction Food & Drink is coming to South Colorado Boulevard in spring 2020, offering 10 artisanal food stalls, a coffee shop and a 40-foot central bar to an area of the city whose culinary scene largely has been defined so far by stand-alone restaurants.

The 12,000-square-foot facility at 2000 S. Colorado Blvd., the result of a partnership between ASB Real Estate Investments and Lincoln Property Company that is building the Colorado Center mixed-use development, will feature concepts from both locally and nationally known chefs.

Two already are known — Shawarma Shack, a Mediterranean eatery with wood-fired meats roasting on spits in its window, and Grind & Grill Burgers.

“There’s nothing like Junction in the area and it’s in the perfect location,” said Yaser Khalaf, chef/owner of Shawarma Shack, in a news release. “It’ll be the ultimate food-centric destination for everyone looking for world-class meals crafted by some of the best chefs in the business.”

