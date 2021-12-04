General Mills launching 5 new cereals in April

Two of the new items are limited-edition, while the other three will be here to stay.

INDIANAPOLIS — General Mills is launching five new cereals that are set to hit shelves in Indianapolis stores in April.

Two of the new items are limited-edition, while the other three will be here to stay.

Here are the five new flavors:

Apple Cinnamon Chex : This new cereal was launched in partnership with model, cookbook author and TV host Chrissy Teigen and her brand Cravings. It offers the simplicity of classic Chex with a new flavor that kids will love. It also comes with summer recipes including the cereal from Teigen. It will be available at the end of April.

: This new cereal was launched in partnership with model, cookbook author and TV host Chrissy Teigen and her brand Cravings. It offers the simplicity of classic Chex with a new flavor that kids will love. It also comes with summer recipes including the cereal from Teigen. It will be available at the end of April. Cheerios Oat Crunch, Almond : This new Cheerios flavor is made with Cheerios made with whole grain oats and comes with real almond slices. It is already in stores after launching April 4.

: This new Cheerios flavor is made with Cheerios made with whole grain oats and comes with real almond slices. It is already in stores after launching April 4. Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch : This new play on the classic Cinnamon Toast Crunch has a sweet caramel flavor in every crunchy bite. Even the milk left in the bowl will be a tasty treat. It launches Monday, April 12.

: This new play on the classic Cinnamon Toast Crunch has a sweet caramel flavor in every crunchy bite. Even the milk left in the bowl will be a tasty treat. It launches Monday, April 12. Ghostbusters : One of the limited-edition products, Ghostbusters cereal is inspired by the upcoming "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" film, set to debut in the fall. The cereal has fruity flavored sweetened corn puffs with ghost and ectoplasm-shaped marshmallows. General Mills said it will be available early to mid-April for a limited time.

: One of the limited-edition products, Ghostbusters cereal is inspired by the upcoming "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" film, set to debut in the fall. The cereal has fruity flavored sweetened corn puffs with ghost and ectoplasm-shaped marshmallows. General Mills said it will be available early to mid-April for a limited time. Lucky Charms Galactic: Class Lucky Charms get an out-of-this-world twist with Lucky Charms Galactic. In addition to the eight marshmallow charms in the original flavor, there are three more: two planets and a rocket. The limited-edition cereal will be available in early April.