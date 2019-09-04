COLORADO, USA — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

As a way to thank its customers and celebrate more than four decades of “scooping the chunkiest, funkiest ice cream”, Ben & Jerry’s hosts its annual free Cone Day to happily scoop it away — no purchase necessary.

They’ve been making people happy with its ice cream, since 1978.

Ben & Jerry’s is scooping free ice cream, frozen yogurt and sorbet on Tuesday, April 9 from noon to 8 p.m. Arrive early or expect to wait in long lines!

It’s a great opportunity to lick one of its new flavors for 2019 or stick with one of your all-time favorites. We all scream for ice cream, especially when it’s free!

Ben & Jerry’s scooped more than a million free cones last year. Limit one cone per customer, while supplies last.

There are four participating locations in Colorado:

Boulder – 1203 Pearl St.

– 1203 Pearl St. Denver – 2339 E. Evans Ave.

– 2339 E. Evans Ave. Ft. Collins – 1 Old Town Sq. (Suite 104)

– 1 Old Town Sq. (Suite 104) Lone Tree (in Park Meadows Mall) – 8515 Park Meadows Center Dr.

For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

RELATED | Who's playing Red Rocks in 2019?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS