AURORA, Colo. — Looking to uncover all that Horseshoe Park has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a beer bar and gastropub to a nail studio.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Horseshoe Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Peak To Peak Tap & Brew

Topping the list is brew pub Peak To Peak Tap & Brew, which serves sandwiches, beer and more. Located at 16701 E. Iliff Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 169 reviews on Yelp.

In addition to producing its own craft brews, Peak To Peak offers 20 rotating taps of different craft beer varietals from across the state of Colorado, along with food items such as cheesesteak sandwiches and pickle fries.

2. Tacos El Metate

Next up is fast food joint Tacos El Metate, which specializes in Mexican fare, situated at 1742 S. Chambers Road. With four stars out of 172 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for a selection of quesadillas, tortas, burritos, pozole soup, carne asada fries and a sizable list of taco options, such as al pastor pork, chicken, barbacoa, flank steak and spicy chorizo sausage.

3. Cakes by Karen

Bakery Cakes by Karen, which offers custom cakes and baked goods, is another superior choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 16873 E. Iliff Ave., four stars out of 63 reviews.

Cakes by Karen offers customized cakes for special occasions, including birthdays, weddings, baby showers and anniversaries. The shop also sells cookies, brownies, cupcakes and other assorted pastries, as well as some party supplies like balloons and decorations.

4. Rose Nails

At last, there's Rose Nails, a nail salon with four stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1734 S. Chambers Road to give it a go for yourself.

Services provided at Rose Nails range from basic manicures and pedicures to gel nails, acrylic nail tips, nail art and eyebrow waxing.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

RELATED: New Dutch Bros Coffee location now open in Aurora

RELATED: 31 Valentine’s Day deals and freebies in Denver and Colorado

RELATED: 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: February 14-16