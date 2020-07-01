LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana kicked off cookie season with the announcement of a brand new cookie.

Lemon-Ups join Thin Mints and other favorites for the 2020 cookie season. The lemon cookies have inspiring messages like "I am a go-getter" and "I am a leader" on the top.

Girl Scouts also announced new packaging that feature members helping their community or participating in different organization activities.

Girl Scout S'mores, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos and Toffee-tastic will also be sold this year.

To find where Girl Scouts are selling cookies, visit girlscoutcookies.org.

Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana

