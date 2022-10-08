Granby food pantry struggling to keep food on the shelves

The Mountain Family Food Pantry in Granby is seeing fewer people donate food but more people in need of food assistance.

GRANBY, Colo. — At the Mountain Family Food Pantry in Granby, executive director Helen Sedlar is having a tough summer keeping food on the shelves, with donations dropping but more people in need of food assistance.

So far this month, they've served more than 600 families.

“Demand is up about 50% compared to last year at the same time,” said Sedlar.

With rising demand, food pantries across Colorado are also seeing inflation impacting food prices. Donations have been dropping not just in Granby, but also at Food Bank of the Rockies where the food pantry in Granby buys 60% of their food.

“Their inventory is down,” said Sedlar. “That's pushing us to order from our local grocery stores and the cost is higher because of inflation.”

To try and help, Charlie Teichman and the local Grand County Lions Club are planning a food drive at the City Market in Granby on August 12.

"Families are struggling with food costs [and] the high rents we have here in the mountains,” said Teichman.

The Mountain Family Food Pantry in Granby usually spends about $50,000 buying food but is now spending nearly $150,000 a year on food.

Mark Johnston with Mountain Parks Electric says his company offers some financial assistance, and when he’s out shopping, he tries to pick up food for the pantry.

“Whenever I’m at the grocery store, if something is on sale, you pick up a couple and load up the pickup,” said Johnston.

It's something Sedlar is thankful for with the food pantry heading into the busiest time of year when seasonal employees start arriving to work at local ski areas.

“During the ski season we see a lot of the seasonal workers visiting our pantry,” said Sedlar.