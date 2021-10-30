Ghouls 21+ can get spirits at this Denver pop-up bar

The bar stays open during the month of October. They have Halloween-themed drinks, décor and a live DJ who performs on the weekend.

DENVER — A pop-up bar came to Denver this Halloween, offering spooky drinks and haunting entertainment.

Located in the historic Larimer Square, Spirits Halloween, a pop-up bar, has taken the city and social media by storm.

"I think the people in colorado love a good pop-up bar," said Josh Schmitz, owner of Spirits Halloween. "And so the idea of spirits, kind of tongue-in-cheek, playing with the actual costume store. We pop up, then we're only here for the month of october, and then we're gone."

With cereal drink infusions on the menu like Count Chocula, Boo Berry and Frankenberry, it's clear that the spirits inside the glass possess the party-goers, aside from the spooky movies playing 24/7 and bones day decor.

"We're located on Larimer Square, so we're calling it 'Larimer Scare,' and Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 2 a.m," Schmitz said.

A bewitching hostess greets guests every night, awaiting their grand finale on Halloween night. And people who stop by the bar on the weekends can expect a live DJ.

"We're going to have live music the entire time," Schmitz said. "So it's going to be 28 hours of live, dance club music down here Halloween weekend."

