DENVER — Let’s talk about some whole grains foods that are gluten free and delicious.

Sorghum popcorn

Sorghum is a whole grain, is well known in India and Africa, and it has a delicious nutty flavor. A serving of ¼ of a cup provides about 160 calories. It has 5 grams of protein per serving and it provides a good source of dietary fiber. Cook it like pasta for a grain bowl or popped it like popcorn.

Green banana flour pancakes

There are a variety of gluten-free flours in the market such as coconut flour, almond flour but this flour has become a favorite of mine. It is made from green bananas that are unripe. It is low in glycemic index and it has resistant starch which is food for gut bacteria.

Millet salad with fruit and chickpeas

Millet is this Asian grain that can be used in grain bowls, breakfast cereal, and stir-fries. A serving ¼ cup uncooked provides about 200 calories, 42 grams of carb (3 grams dietary fiber), and 5 grams of protein. It is high in antioxidants, high in manganese and a good source of magnesium, phosphorus, copper, thiamin, and niacin.

Gluten-free cornbread cooked in a cast iron pan

Find gluten-free cornmeal that you can mix with regular gluten-free flour to make cornbread. Mix honey and butter until soft to make a delicious spread, add jalapeños, or top cornbread with pizza toppings.

