Holy moly, this is good! It's like a creamy, frothy, hot and melty peanut butter chocolate cup in a mug. This hot chocolate is perfect for a Valentine's breakfast treat, an after-school surprise for the kids or to finish a romantic dinner.
Serves 2-4 (depending on your mug size)
RECIPE FOR PEANUT BUTTER HOT CHOCOLATE WITH HEART-SHAPED MARSHMALLOWS
INGREDIENTS
- Large marshmallows
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons smooth peanut butter - divided
DIRECTIONS
For the marshmallows, work on a piece of parchment paper to prevent sticking. Using a lightly oiled paring knife, cut marshmallows crosswise into three pieces. Place the two end sections on the parchment paper. Lightly oil a mini heart cookie cutter and punch out hearts. Set aside the mini hearts and the end pieces with heart cut-outs for garnishing.
Heat milk in a medium saucepan until just about to simmer. Add chocolate chips and two tablespoons peanut butter and whisk briskly to combine.
Pour hot chocolate into mugs. Garnish with marshmallow hearts.