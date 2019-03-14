Coffee lovers rejoice! Rae Friis of ARMOMMY provided the Kin Community with this recipe a sweet treat to dress up the occasional hot or iced coffee break. It's amazing over ice cream as well, and the delicious salted caramel syrup makes a lovely gift when presented in a glass storage jar.

SALTED CARAMEL SYRUP 

INGREDIENTS FOR FOUR SERVINGS

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 3 tablespoons salted butter
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream

SALTED CARAMEL COFFEE

INGREDIENTS PER CUP

  • 3/4 cup coffee or 1 shot of espresso
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons caramel sauce
  • 1/2 cup milk, cold
  • Handful of ice cubes
  • Whipped cream, to top (optional)
  • Extra caramel sauce, to drizzle
  • Sea salt, to sprinkle on top

DIRECTIONS

To make caramel sauce, cook sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir occasionally with a spatula until it turns a deep amber and is syrupy. Add the butter and stir until melted.

Carefully add the heavy cream (it will bubble) and whisk until the caramel is smooth. Remove from heat & let cool. Refrigerate extra syrup.

To make coffee, place caramel sauce in mug & add coffee, stirring to combine. Then add cold milk. Top with whip cream and garnish with a drizzle of caramel and sprinkle of sea salt. 

