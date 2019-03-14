Coffee lovers rejoice! Rae Friis of ARMOMMY provided the Kin Community with this recipe a sweet treat to dress up the occasional hot or iced coffee break. It's amazing over ice cream as well, and the delicious salted caramel syrup makes a lovely gift when presented in a glass storage jar.
SALTED CARAMEL SYRUP
INGREDIENTS FOR FOUR SERVINGS
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 3 tablespoons salted butter
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
SALTED CARAMEL COFFEE
INGREDIENTS PER CUP
- 3/4 cup coffee or 1 shot of espresso
- 1 1/2 tablespoons caramel sauce
- 1/2 cup milk, cold
- Handful of ice cubes
- Whipped cream, to top (optional)
- Extra caramel sauce, to drizzle
- Sea salt, to sprinkle on top
DIRECTIONS
To make caramel sauce, cook sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir occasionally with a spatula until it turns a deep amber and is syrupy. Add the butter and stir until melted.
Carefully add the heavy cream (it will bubble) and whisk until the caramel is smooth. Remove from heat & let cool. Refrigerate extra syrup.
To make coffee, place caramel sauce in mug & add coffee, stirring to combine. Then add cold milk. Top with whip cream and garnish with a drizzle of caramel and sprinkle of sea salt.