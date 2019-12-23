AURORA, Colo. — In a tweet Monday morning, the City of Aurora announced that the California burger chain In-N-Out will open a new location next to Town Center at Aurora.

The location is set to open in 2020 at the former TGI Friday's location at Alameda and Abilene.

The famous burger joint is known for its double-double burger and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger currently has more than 300 fast-food locations throughout several western states including Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Texas.

In 2020, the first locations in Colorado are expected to open.

In February, In-N-Out Burger closed on two parcels of land in Colorado Springs, where plans for a distribution facility, office building and restaurant are currently in the works. The land is located in the Victory Ridge development near Interquest Parkway and Interstate 25.

Last month, Lone Tree City council approved construction for a location near Park Meadows Mall. The 3,867-square foot restaurant will be located at 9171 E. Westview Road is expected to open late next year.

In-N-Out expects the restaurant in Lone Tree to be so busy that designs for the drive-thru lane would accommodate 26 cars at a time. The restaurant would also include indoor and outdoor seating areas that are capable of accommodating up to 90 guests.

The California-based burger chain – which has a cult following – has announced it will build a distribution center in Colorado Springs in 2017.

