LONE TREE, Colo. — By this time next year, In-N-Out Burger could be serving its first customers in Colorado.

In a 5-0 vote Tuesday, the Lone Tree City council voted to approve construction for an In-N-Out restaurant near the Park Meadows Mall.

The 3,867-square foot restaurant will be located at 9171 E. Westview Road. The location is scheduled to open late next year.

The California-based burger chain expects the restaurant to be so busy that designs for the drive-thru lane would accommodate 26 cars at a time. The restaurant would also include indoor and outdoor seating areas that are capable of accommodating up to 90 guests.

City of Lone Tree

Before a building permit is issued though, In-N-Out must develop and submit a traffic management plan to address congestion concerns during the initial opening period. The plan must also be approved by the City Public Works Department for technical requirements.

In February, In-N-Out Burger closed on two parcels of land in Colorado Springs, where plans for a distribution facility, office building and restaurant are currently in the works. The land is located in the Victory Ridge development near Interquest Parkway and Interstate 25.

The famous burger joint is known for its double-double burger and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger currently has more than 300 fast-food locations throughout several western states including Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Texas.

