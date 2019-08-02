DENVER — Coloradans are one step closer to being able to get a double-double with animal-style fries.

In-N-Out Burger officially closed on two parcels of land in Colorado Springs on Friday, according to a press release from CBRE, a commercial real estate services and investment firm.

The land is located in the Victory Ridge development near Interquest Parkway and Interstate 25.

The California-based burger chain – which has a cult following – first announced it is headed to Colorado and will build a distribution center in Colorado Springs in 2017.

According to the release, In-N-Out plans to build a 97,900-square-foot distribution facility at the Colorado Springs location first, then a 150,000-square-foot office building.

The first Colorado In-N-Out restaurant will be also be built on the 21.9-acre property at the corner Interquest and Voyager Parkways, the release says.

The release does not specify when construction on these buildings will start, however, an earlier report by the Colorado Springs Gazette said it is slated to begin in the spring with an estimated completion by 2020.

The Victory Ridge development, which is owned by Westside Investment Partners, Inc, will also eventually have a medical office, townhomes, a sports complex and other restaurants and entertainment venues, the release says.

There is currently a movie theater, which opened in November 2017, at the site.

Once In-N-Our opens in Colorado, it will be one of only seven states with a location of the burger chain. The rest are: California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Texas.

At this point, it’s not clear how many In-N-Outs will come to Colorado.

