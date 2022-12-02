Sisters, 11 and 13 open bakery in Highlands Ranch

Two sisters who are 13 and 11 opened up a bakery and are serving up their family recipes, plus others.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Valentine's day is just two days away and two sisters in Highlands Ranch have an idea of what to get that special someone - something from their online bakery.

Zyaire Hawkins, 13 and Char'Les Hawkins, 11 started the company during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The shop does online orders only for pickup but will drop off anywhere in 10 miles of Highlands Ranch.

The dream started when Zyaire was only 4-years-old with ambitions of starting an ice cream truck, she took out a paper, wrote down flavors and prices.

That drive for entrepreneurship only grew from there and with her sister working alongside her, the team of two is "an inspiration and we make great creations."

"We want to inspire other girls to be their own CEO," Char'Les said.

The two make all kinds of sweets for order, from their Valentine's Day collection of chocolate-covered strawberries to cheesecake cones and pies there's something for all on the menu.

"Our grandmother. She had a business of her own and cooked and baked for us and the family," Zyaire said. "And everyone cooks in our family. And we want to do it ourselves too."

Now that they've gained popularity in their local area, Zyaire and Char'Les are saving up to open their own food service truck and shop so they can begin to serve treats at local and national events.

They personally invite all the 'sistas', all over the world to join their quest to inspire young girls to be their own boss, and start a business.

Live more than 10 miles away, and can't commute, support the two by donating here to Little Sistas Treats on PayPal.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: The Feed

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.