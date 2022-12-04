Where to get Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas

For the next four Wednesdays, Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen glazed doughnuts for the national average price of a gallon of gas.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — For the next four Wednesdays, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is selling a dozen original glazed doughnuts for the national average price of a gallon of gas.

Here's how it works: The North Carolina-based company will announce the price each Wednesday through May 4 on its social media accounts and at this website. For April 13, the price is $4.11 for an Original Glazed Dozen.

Krispy Kreme has more than 300 locations nationwide, but only three in Colorado:

7514 E. Parkway Drive in Lone Tree

1051 East 120th Avenue in Thornton (drive-thru only)

5790 South Carefree Circle in Colorado Springs

The gas price promotion will run on April 13, April 20, April 27 and May 4.

The promotion is redeemable on Wednesdays only at U.S. and Canadian Krispy Kreme shops to buy inside, at the drive-thru and to order online for pickup. There's a limit of two redemptions per customer.

The promotion is not available in grocery stores or convenience stores.

The company is using national gas price data from AAA on the Monday prior to the Wednesday availability.

“Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs," said Dave Skena, the company's chief marketing officer, in a news release. "We know that despite the high gas prices people have to be out and about anyway. So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time. A dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family.”

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.