Where to get Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas

DENVER — For the next four Wednesdays, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is selling a dozen original glazed doughnuts for the national average price of a gallon of gas.
Here's how it works: The North Carolina-based company will announce the price each Wednesday through May 4 on its social media accounts and at this website. For April 13, the price is $4.11 for an Original Glazed Dozen.
Krispy Kreme has more than 300 locations nationwide, but only three in Colorado:
- 7514 E. Parkway Drive in Lone Tree
- 1051 East 120th Avenue in Thornton (drive-thru only)
- 5790 South Carefree Circle in Colorado Springs
The gas price promotion will run on April 13, April 20, April 27 and May 4.
The promotion is redeemable on Wednesdays only at U.S. and Canadian Krispy Kreme shops to buy inside, at the drive-thru and to order online for pickup. There's a limit of two redemptions per customer.
The promotion is not available in grocery stores or convenience stores.
The company is using national gas price data from AAA on the Monday prior to the Wednesday availability.
“Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs," said Dave Skena, the company's chief marketing officer, in a news release. "We know that despite the high gas prices people have to be out and about anyway. So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time. A dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family.”
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.