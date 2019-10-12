WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens.” That means on Thursday, December 12, 2019, you can get one dozen iconic Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen.

You can buy any dozen you want including, the new North Pole-inspired holiday doughnuts which include the Original Glazed “Reindeer Doughnut,” the “Santa Belly Doughnut” and the “Present Doughnut."

The Day of the Dozens offer is limited to two per customer at participating locations.

