ST. LOUIS — Krispy Kreme and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are joining forces with new Reese’s peanut butter filled doughnuts.

The limited-edition treat hit Krispy Kreme shops Monday, August 5.

Customers have two options to choose from.

They can either order The Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut, which has more peanut butter than chocolate, or The Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut, which has more chocolate than peanut butter.

“Our latest co-creation with Reese’s is our best yet! If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme™ and Chocolate Kreme™, then how could we not offer that to America? Well it does. So we are. And it’s amazing,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, in a press release.

Inspired by the iconic Reese’s two cup pack, Krispy Kreme has also produced a limited-run of a custom two-pack box.

Be sure to check availability at a Krispy Kreme location near you.

