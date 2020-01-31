DENVER —

Craving empanadas? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 303 16th Street Mall, Unit 130, in Central Business District, the fresh arrival is called Lazo Empanadas.

Lazo Empanadas specializes in traditional Argentinian-style pocket pastries filled with farm-fresh ingredients, as explained on its Yelp page. On the menu, anticipate an array of different empanada flavor options, ranging from spinach and cheese, spicy ground beef, fresh mushroom and barbecue chicken to blue cheese with onions, caprese, steak quesadilla and banana with Nutella.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Lazo Empanadas seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

J B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new outpost on Jan. 13, wrote, 'The empanadas are perfectly made, crisped to a flakey perfection and simply amazing. I tried the ground beef and the steak quesadilla empanadas, along with the avocado green sauce and chimichurri sauce.'

Yelper Randy O. added, “I cant believe [Lazo Empanadas] can make them to order so fast, and still have the awesome quality and goodness. Try the regular beef. Can't go wrong!'

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Lazo Empanadas is open from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Denver? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.