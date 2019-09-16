DENVER — Le Bilboquet has earned a reputation as the “snobbiest restaurant in New York.” But as the French bistro opens its fifth location, in Cherry Creek, today, co-owner Rick Wahlstedt said the reputation is a “mislabel” — and he is out to prove it to a new crowd.

“We don’t take ourselves too seriously. We play a little music,” Wahlstedt said Wednesday as he offered a media preview while the sounds of mid-century French music reverberated through the restaurant’s lounge. “It’s not something that you sit for five hours and go through eight courses.”

No, but Le Bilboquet also isn’t just any French restaurant. Nationally renowned — its 38-seat original dining room in Manhattan constantly led to lines out its door, helping to make it known for its exclusivity — it’s one of the few eateries in Denver where you will see white linen on the tables and fresh orchids in every centerpiece. And you will find a menu that speaks of classic French elegance.

The 6,000-square-foot space at 299 St. Paul St. is the largest area a Le Bilboquet has gone into, offering up about 235 seats between its main dining area, a 32-seat private dining room, its patio and its lounge. That lounge, bedecked with blue-velvet-covered furniture and adorned with a photo of Sophia Loren, is also a unique touch to Denver — the first lounge that the concept has had.

> Read more at the Denver Business Journal

RELATED: Fire on the Mountain opens 2nd Denver location

RELATED: Maine Shack, a New England-style seafood restaurant, opens in LoHi

RELATED: Here's how much Colorado Airbnb hosts raked in this summer alone

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories from 9NEWS