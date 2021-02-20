In-N-Out Burger is coming to Lone Tree soon, and the city has a plan

The city has created maps to guide access to local businesses and how cars will line up.

LONE TREE, Colo. — The City of Lone Tree is taking the impending opening of the In-N-Out Burger there seriously. Very seriously.

Perhaps learning a lesson from the pandemonium that befell Aurora when the In-N-Out there opened in November, Lone Tree's government has worked out a plan for handling the massive crowds that are sure to turn out for double-doubles and animal style fries.

"The City worked with In-N-Out to establish an opening day traffic plan that would mitigate impact to local businesses and ensure a safe and manageable traffic flow," the city said on its website.

"As part of our efforts, the City also hosted several public input meetings with adjacent property owners and required that In-N-Out meet several criteria in order for their opening day traffic plans to be approved."

It remains to be seen whether the Lone Tree In-N-Out will see the 14-hour wait times reported by Aurora Police when the restaurant there opened. A date has not been set for the Lone Tree location to open, but the city expects it to happen before the end of February.

Two maps are on display on the city's website. First is the queuing map for opening day. Lone Tree is asking people heading to In-N-Out to get off Interstate 25 at County Line Road and turn on Yosemite Street to get in line.

And then there's the local business access map. The city recommends people trying to get to Park Meadows mall and other nearby businesses avid most of Yosemite Street and instead use access oints on Park Meadows Center Drive, County Line Road, Chester Street and Westview Road.

Needless to say, Lone Tree is prepared.

The Lone Tree location will be Colorado's third. Restaurants in Aurora and Colorado Springs opened in November 2020. The one in Lone Tree will be located on East Westview Road, near Park Meadows Mall. Several more Colorado locations are in the works.

In-N-Out expects the new restaurant to be so busy that designs for the drive-thru lane plan for it to accommodate 26 cars at a time. Plans for the restaurant showed indoor and outdoor seating areas capable of accommodating up to 90 guests.