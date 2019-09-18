DENVER —

A new chicken shop and cafe has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Capitol Hill, called Lou’s, is located at 701 Grant St.

Lou’s specializes in spicy fried chicken dishes and other comfort foods. On the menu, look for crispy chicken tenders, a variety of different chicken sandwiches, assorted salads and sides like waffle fries, tater tots and coleslaw.

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a good impression.

Fielding G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new restaurant on Sept. 10, wrote, 'What great chicken at amazing prices! The strips and sauces are great. ... The fries are also amazingly good.'

And Matt M. wrote, 'Probably one of the best hot chicken sandwiches I've had in Colorado, and the price is perfect!'

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lou’s is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

