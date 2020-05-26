Colorado restaurants offering take home meal kits

The meal kits range in price depending on the restaurant and the recipe.

DENVER — As restaurants get creative with ways to do take-out, some are offering a solution for those who aren’t necessarily masters in the kitchen.

This week in the Feed Kylie Bearse shows us some of the take home meal kits from some of your favorite Italian spots.

Just like the rest of the world, Tavernetta has found a way to make their experience virtual.

“The whole point is you’re cooking at home,” said David Grossman, general manager at Tavernetta, which puts out a weekly meal kit.

“They are meals for typically two to four,” said Grossman. “They come with a bottle of wine and instructions.”

Each week comes with a new recipe, all the ingredients carefully prepared by the Tavernetta staff.

“Some of the more complicated things are being handled by us,” said Grossman. “Even for the challenged in the kitchen our meals are pretty doable. And you have a James Beard award winning chef walking you through it at home.”

Dio Mio started their take home meal kits shortly after shutting down in March.

“We just wanted to find ways to pivot business and make it more approachable to people,” said chef and owners Spencer White & Alexander Figura. “Help them bring Dio Mio to their house in kind of a fun atmosphere.

Their instructional videos on Instagram will help you whip up a new meal each week.

“We’ve been hitting all the classics. We kicked it off with spaghetti and meatballs, we did pasta primavera with grilled asparagus.”

It’s also created an online community as everyone posts their creations on Instagram.

“it’s been really fun to see people post their meal kits online.”

>>>Dio Mio meal kit: http://www.diomiopasta.com/

DiFrancos offers an Italian box you can take home.

“Four portions of fresh pasta, a jar of red sauce, two balls of fresh mozzarella,” said Ryan DiFranco, owner of DiFrancos. “A pack of fresh basil and baguette.”

And Chef Andrea Frizzi’s pasta kits at Il Posto allow you to take home some of his favorite recipes.

“Classic orecchiette, pappardelle pasta,” said Frizzi. “It’s for two people, but I find out a lot of people eat it for themselves.”

>>>Il Posto pasta kit: https://www.ilpostodenver.com/

They all claim they’re easy enough even those who are *challenged* in the kitchen should be ok.

“They are very easy, step one to step,” said Frizzi.

The meal kits range in price depending on the restaurant and the recipe.

