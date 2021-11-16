x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

McDonald's offering Egg McMuffins at 'throwback price' Thursday

In addition to the promotion, McDonald's is sharing examples of various ways customers have added ingredients to the Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich over the years.
Credit: McDonald's/Seyferth PR
McDonald's first added the Egg McMuffin to its menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California.

INDIANAPOLIS — McDonald's is celebrating 50 years of one of its iconic breakfast sandwiches.

The fast food chain is offering the Egg McMuffin at a "throwback price" of 63 cents during breakfast hours on Thursday, Nov. 18 through the McDonald's app.

The Egg McMuffin was first added to the menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California.

McDonald's describes the breakfast sandwich as "a freshly cracked Grade A egg on a toasted English Muffin topped with real butter, and add lean Canadian bacon and melty American cheese."

Credit: McDonald's/Seyferth PR
McDonald's is sharing popular hacks from fans to add to the classic Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich.

In addition to the promotion, McDonald's is sharing examples of various ways customers have added ingredients to the Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich over the years, including bacon, tomato, grape jelly, hash browns, syrup and chicken.

Click here to find the nearest McDonald's location.

What other people are reading:

In Other News

Silvia at Lost City launches new lunch menu