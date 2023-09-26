The Golden Arches have entered their flaming-hot era.

WASHINGTON — McDonald’s is taking a local D.C. sauce, national. The fast food franchise is adding Mambo Sauce (yes, that is how they’re spelling it) to their menus nationwide for a limited time. In addition to the popular D.C. sauce, they’re also adding a Sweet & Spicy Jam to pair with your morning Sausage Egg McMuffin.

The sweet, tangy, tomato-based sauce will be available beginning Monday, Oct. 9 at all McDonald’s locations.

“Sweet & Spicy Jam and Mambo Sauce live at the intersection of flavor and culture - pulling from decades of rich food history and tradition in local restaurants and home kitchens, and bringing the delicious spice, sweetness and kick of heat we know today’s customers are craving," said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA.

When it comes to food history, Mumbo sauce has been a staple in the DMV among Asian and chicken carry-outs since the 1960s. Originating at an African-American-owned restaurant, Wing-N-Things, formally located on 7th Street and Florida Avenue Northwest. The condiment was created to pair with the fried wings served at the restaurant. Since then, the sauce has been a key component for every carry-out order across the DMV.

“Four wings with french fries, salt-pepper, and mumbo sauce on everything,” said Amber Anderson.

When it comes to the spelling, M-U-M-B-O was the original way we DMV natives spelled and pronounced it. However, due to trademark issues in Chicago, in order to sell the sauce outside of the carry-outs, the spelling had to be changed. This is why you see many brands spell it M-A-M-B-O and why McDonald’s adopted the different spelling as well.

But, if you’re from the DMV you know the spelling doesn’t matter, it’s all about the taste. That’s what really makes it D.C. Mumbo sauce. So on Oct. 9 head over to your local McDonald’s, grab a 10-piece chicken nuggets meal, and see for yourself.