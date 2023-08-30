x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Michelin Guide announces first Colorado Bib Gourmand restaurants

The 9 Bib Gourmand restaurants were selected for offering "a meal of good quality at a good value," according to the guide.

More Videos

DENVER — The Michelin Guide has announced its first nine restaurants to be recognized in Colorado. 

The nine Bib Gourmand restaurants -- eight in Denver and one in Boulder-- were selected for offering "a meal of good quality at a good value," according to the guide. The winners were announced Tuesday. 

The recipients will be recognized on stage at Colorado's first-ever Michelin Guide ceremony on Sept. 12 in Denver. They are: 

  • AJ’s Pit Bar-B-Q (Denver; Barbecue)
  • Ash’Kara (Denver; Israeli cuisine)
  • Basta (Boulder; Contemporary cuisine)
  • The Ginger Pig (Denver; Chinese cuisine)
  • Glo Noodle House (Denver; Ramen)
  • Hop Alley (Denver; Chinese cuisine)
  • La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal (Denver; Mexican cuisine)
  • Mister Oso (Denver; Latin American cuisine)
  • Tavernetta (Denver; Italian cuisine)

“The famously anonymous MICHELIN Guide inspectors are excited to reveal these very first Colorado Bib Gourmand as an appetizer to whet the state’s appetite for the full-selection smorgasbord,” Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the Michelin Guides, said in a news release. “At these Bib Gourmand restaurants, food lovers can enjoy a variety of cuisines at a great value."

In June, Colorado was announced as the sixth region in the United States to get a Michelin Guide. Restaurants in Denver County, Boulder County, Aspen and Snowmass Village, Vail and Beaver Creek have a chance to earn a coveted Michelin Star. The first winners will be revealed Sept. 12. 

RELATED: Michelin's first ever Colorado Restaurant Guide won't include Aurora

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

RELATED: More people are opting for early dinners since the pandemic, says OpenTable CEO Debby Soo


Before You Leave, Check This Out