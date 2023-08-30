Michelin Guide announces first Colorado Bib Gourmand restaurants

The 9 Bib Gourmand restaurants were selected for offering "a meal of good quality at a good value," according to the guide.

DENVER — The Michelin Guide has announced its first nine restaurants to be recognized in Colorado.

The nine Bib Gourmand restaurants -- eight in Denver and one in Boulder-- were selected for offering "a meal of good quality at a good value," according to the guide. The winners were announced Tuesday.

The recipients will be recognized on stage at Colorado's first-ever Michelin Guide ceremony on Sept. 12 in Denver. They are:

AJ’s Pit Bar-B-Q (Denver; Barbecue)

(Denver; Barbecue) Ash’Kara (Denver; Israeli cuisine)

(Denver; Israeli cuisine) Basta (Boulder; Contemporary cuisine)

(Boulder; Contemporary cuisine) The Ginger Pig (Denver; Chinese cuisine)

(Denver; Chinese cuisine) Glo Noodle House (Denver; Ramen)

(Denver; Ramen) Hop Alley (Denver; Chinese cuisine)

(Denver; Chinese cuisine) La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal (Denver; Mexican cuisine)

(Denver; Mexican cuisine) Mister Oso (Denver; Latin American cuisine)

(Denver; Latin American cuisine) Tavernetta (Denver; Italian cuisine)

“The famously anonymous MICHELIN Guide inspectors are excited to reveal these very first Colorado Bib Gourmand as an appetizer to whet the state’s appetite for the full-selection smorgasbord,” Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the Michelin Guides, said in a news release. “At these Bib Gourmand restaurants, food lovers can enjoy a variety of cuisines at a great value."

In June, Colorado was announced as the sixth region in the United States to get a Michelin Guide. Restaurants in Denver County, Boulder County, Aspen and Snowmass Village, Vail and Beaver Creek have a chance to earn a coveted Michelin Star. The first winners will be revealed Sept. 12.

