DENVER — Food-insecure students at Metropolitan State University (MSU) of Denver were offered a new way to get meals with the debut of a new mobile food market on Wednesday.

The school's Roadrunner Food Pantry partnered with SECORCares and Ent Credit to host a free food market on campus on Feb. 5 and Feb. 11.

The aim is to provide basic nutritional support to students who need it by giving them snacks and pantry items to make meals with.

The mobile food truck, located near the Dazbog Coffee on campus, will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to MSU Denver students with a valid ID on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Students need to be registered with the Roadrunner Food Pantry in order to participate, but can do so onsite.

Items that will be available to students include: cereal, peanut butter, dry rice, dry beans, skillet meals/stew, assorted pastas (mac and cheese), soups, canned vegetables and fruit, beverages, dried fruit and nuts, assorted frozen meat, egg substitutes, dairy (cheese, yogurt, milk), fresh sandwiches and produce.

If the pilot concept is successful, plans are underway to bring the mobile food pantry back to campus up to five times this semester

MSU Denver created the Roadrunner Food Pantry in fall 2007. The program relies on outside donation to keep its shelves stocked to meet students' needs.

