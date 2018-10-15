DENVER — There's a new restaurant in the historic downtown building that housed the Wazee Supper Club for more than four decades.

Morin, a modern French eatery, opened Thursday. It's part of the Culinary Creative Group, a Denver-based restaurant team that also owns favorites like Bar Dough and Tap & Burger.

The new restaurant has preserved many of the original aspects of the building, including vintage stained glass windows, a working dumbwaiter and exposed brick walls. But a large oval bar, sculptures and iron fixtures help to update and modernize the space.

A look inside the French eatery now open in the former Wazee Supper Club building

Co-owner and chef Max Mackissock talked with 9NEWS about the new restaurant via e-mail.

9NEWS: Tell me about the food! What can people expect to find on the menu?

Mackissock: The food at Morin is modern French food. It is inspired by the bistronomy movement in Paris and the cuisine that has resulted from French Colonialism. The French brought a ton of influence to the cuisines of Vietnam, India, North Africa, and the French Caribbean. Our food is a reflection of the current cuisine of Paris, which takes all of these influences and melds them with classic French technique, and Ingredients.

Why French food?

I grew up in a French household where food and French culture was celebrated. I love all types of French food whether its simple bistro food or Lyonaisse Buchon cuisine. Denver already has Bistro Vendome and several other more traditional representations that are great. I want to provide a bit more of an experience with some flavors and techniques that Denver doesn’t have right now.

What attracted you to the location?

We had been in talks with Charlie Wooley, our partner on the business and the building, for several years. The bones of the space were so beautiful that we thought collectively that it deserved a grand restaurant. The exposed brick, floor-to-ceiling windows, and quirky details spoke to us, and we really wanted to make a beautiful restaurant that we hope will be a space for many years to come.

Where does the name Morin come from?

Morin is my mother's maiden name. My mother is the person who first got me interested in cooking, and that side of my family celebrated with food as the integral part of any gathering. I am so excited to honor my family by naming the restaurant after them. There are pictures of my family all over the restaurant and it makes me smile every time I see one.

What type of diner would enjoy Morin?

I think that just about anyone could come in and have a great time. We have a great cocktail and wine program, our oyster program is terrific, we welcome everyone!

What else should people know?

Our beverage program is led by two of the best in Colorado. Mary Allison Wright and Mclain Hedges who own the Proper Pour and Rino yacht club. Our all-natural wine list is something new to Colorado and our cocktails and spirits are off the charts. Ben Wolven who is an oyster expert and the 8th fastest shucker in the world is in control of the oyster program, which is top notch.

Morin is open 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It's located at the corner of 15th and Wazee streets in downtown Denver. Learn more at http://www.morindenver.com.

