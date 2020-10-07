250 Denver restaurants approved for outdoor expansion

The city said it also approved additional street closures in various areas to allow more outdoor seating spaces.

DENVER — The City and County of Denver said Friday that it has approved 250 applications from restaurants and bars to allow them to temporarily increase their outdoor service into places like adjacent streets, parking lots and sidewalks.

Denver created a website for eligible businesses to submit a proposal for city review with considerations for safety, mobility and local emergency access.

>The video above features Larimer Square restaurants that are taking advantage of the program.

Denver has received 300 complete applications and has approved 83% of them, according to a news release. A list of approved restaurants and bars can be found here.

More street closures for outdoor serving capacity expansion have been approved on:

South Pennsylvania Street from East Bayaud Avenue to East Ellsworth Avenue,

25th Avenue from Larimer to Lawrence Streets,

Larimer Street from 27th to 30th streets,

Zeppelin Station at 35th Street from Wynkoop to Wazee streets,

and at the Dairy Block at Wazee Street from 18th to 19th streets.

As part of the effort to help Denver food establishments, the city and county also approved 148 right-of way closures that include partial closures of sidewalks, parking lanes and travel lanes.

Denver is also temporarily allowing communal dining that permits multiple food establishments to share a common outdoor dining area. The first communal dining area was approved to operate June 23, with a street closure at Glenarm Place between 15th and 17th streets, adjacent to the Denver Pavilions.

This program is available to eligible businesses for the duration of the outdoor summer dining season through Sept. 7. At that time, the city may evaluate a potential extension of the program while taking into account public health considerations.