A look at 31 restaurants' to-go Mother's Day offerings in Denver

Colorado restaurants aim to make Mother's Day special despite the coronavirus pandemic.

DENVER — Mother’s Day, one of the most family-gathering occasions of the year, will take on an eerily sequestered tone Sunday, as younger families hunker down in their houses across Colorado rather than flock to buffets and the state’s oldest matrons stay distanced from loved ones.

Still, local restaurants, many of which tend to view the holiday as the most important day of this month, aren’t resting on their laurels even as they are forbidden from allowing in-facility dining. From to-go drinks to buffet boxes and from do-it-yourself multi-course meals to grab-it-while-its-hot pre-orders, they are offering a variety of ways that Denverites can give their mothers the day off from cooking and still fete them with a feast.

The Denver Business Journal collected to-go menus from 31 different eateries that give just a sample of what restaurants are doing to try to make the day a special one despite the coronavirus pandemic.

While the food varies wildly, most of the restaurants share one request — that customers order ahead in the days before Mother’s Day to ensure the holiday food pickup or delivery can go seamlessly.

