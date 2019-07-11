DENVER —

Hungry? A new neighborhood restaurant has you covered. Located at 698 Santa Fe Drive in Lincoln Park, the newcomer is called Blue Pebble.

Blue Pebble specializes in handcrafted American-inspired fare for brunch, lunch and dinner, along with mixed drinks. On the menu, anticipate items such as a Hawaiian grouper sandwich, Korean-style fried chicken, a bacon-wrapped filet mignon, vegetable fettuccine alfredo and assorted brunch plates, including corned beef hash and multiple eggs Benedict options.

The fresh arrival has proven quite popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Lindy R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new establishment on Oct. 31, wrote, 'Great happy hour, friendly crew, delicious food at reasonable prices for good quality.'

And Yelper Lauren S. added, 'This place is a great addition to the neighborhood! I love the vibe inside — it's warm and welcoming, and the staff is super friendly. Make sure to order the elotes or the hanger steak! Food was delicious.'

Head on over to check it out: Blue Pebble is open from 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on Sunday.

