DENVER —

If you've got Cajun and Creole cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 1446 S. Broadway in Southwest Denver, the fresh arrival is called Magnolia Restaurant.

Per the business' Facebook page, Magnolia Restaurant specializes in authentic Cajun fare, served in a laid-back setting. On the dinner menu, expect to see classic dishes like charbroiled oysters, fried green tomatoes, seafood gumbo, crawfish pasta, Louisiana crab cakes and steaks.

Magnolia Restaurant has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Tom S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new establishment on Dec. 4, wrote, 'I ordered the red beans and rice, with andouille and a cup of gumbo. My wife had the crawfish étouffée. Everything was delicious. I wouldn't change anything. In fact, I wish I could get their recipes.'

Yelper Richard T. added, “Off-the-charts delicious. My wife and I had ... crab cakes, a red beans and rice sample, andouille and chicken gumbo, oyster po'boy and crawfish pasta. Each was excellent.'

Head on over to check it out: Magnolia Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5–9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Denver? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.