DENVER —

If you're after sandwiches, look no further.

Cheba Hut Toasted Subs has added a new outpost at 4245 W. Colfax Ave. in Northwest Denver.

Cheba Hut Toasted Subs, which has other locations in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Oregon and Nevada, specializes in sub sandwiches, and also offers a selection of salads, snacks and local craft beer, as noted on its Facebook page.

The menu features a sizable assortment of signature toasted sandwiches, ranging from a classic BLT, tuna melt, barbecue roast beef and meatball to Jamaican Red spicy chicken, hummus with guacamole, cream cheese with vegetables and a pizza sub.

The latest Cheba Hut Toasted Subs outlet has received solid reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Hanna S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the fresh eatery on Jan. 22, wrote, 'Great sandwiches, exact same vibe as their other locations and awesome artwork all throughout the restaurant, as well. Would definitely recommend to anyone looking for an upgraded sandwich in Denver!'

Yelper Morgan S. added, “The subs were hot and fresh! They piled up on the meat for sure (and for someone who loves meat and cheese in their sandwiches, I have to say it was fantastic)!'

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Cheba Hut Toasted Subs is open from 10 a.m.–midnight daily.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Denver? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.