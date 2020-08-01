DENVER —

A new chicken joint has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Southeast Denver, called Chook Charcoal Chicken, can be found at 4340 E. Eighth Ave.

Chook Charcoal Chicken specializes in classic comfort foods made from responsibly sourced ingredients. On the menu, look for an avocado chicken sandwich, assorted salads, mashed potatoes with gravy, brown butter charred squash, celery-apple slaw and chicken over coals, served with a choice of piri-piri, chimichurri, gravy or macha hot sauce.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Chook Charcoal Chicken is well on its way to developing a local fan base.

Mike F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new restaurant on Dec. 31, wrote, 'Simple, but great rotisserie chicken. Hard to beat some great chicken and mashed potatoes, and this spot does it right. If you're in the mood for a good quick meal, this is the place to go.'

Yelper Jessica H. added, “The charcoal chicken is amazing — we loved everything. The beet salad might be my new favorite salad. Our kids loved the chicken and mac [and] cheese.'

Chook Charcoal Chicken is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

