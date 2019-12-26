A new chicken shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 12101 E. Iliff Ave., Unit K in Heather Ridge, the new addition is called Vons Chicken.

Vons Chicken specializes in Korean fare. On the menu, expect to see items like crispy fried chicken with honey butter or cheddar and crispy padak chicken with shredded green onions. Add sides such as kimchi fried rice, French fries and pickled radish with sauce.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Vons Chicken is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Vanessa C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 14, wrote, 'My husband and I ordered half orders of [fried chicken] — spicy soy garlic, yang-nyum, and honey butter. Each different in flavor, but I loved alternating between all three. The yang-a yum is definitely the spiciest out of the three, but, luckily, the free coleslaw helped curb the spice a bit.'

Yelper Rob F. added, “Very authentic and [reminded] me back when I lived in Guam where there are three locations and delicious assortment of wings, baked chicken and fried chicken. Very clean prepared food! Not greasy, not too much flavor, just right! Will continue to come here and recommend it to everyone!”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Vons Chicken is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

