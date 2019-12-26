AURORA, Colo. —

Looking for a new fried chicken spot to check out? A new Raising Cane's outpost has opened up shop at 14241 E. Alameda Ave. in City Center North.

The Louisiana-based fast food chain specializes in fried chicken tenders and sandwiches. French fries and coleslaw are a served as sides.

With a three-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has received mixed feedback, but it's still early days.

Ariella P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 11, wrote, 'Brand new Raising Cane's did not disappoint! Two lane drive thru is a great addition.'

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is open from 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Aurora? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.