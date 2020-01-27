DENVER —

If you've got Japanese cuisine on the mind, you're in luck — there's a new outpost of the Teriyaki Madness chain in town, settled at 8080 E. Union Ave., Suite 130, in the Denver Tech Center.

Teriyaki Madness is known for its made-to-order teriyaki bowls and other Japanese-inspired fast casual fare. The menu features a selection of customizable entrees, including chicken teriyaki, beef teriyaki, orange chicken teriyaki, spicy tofu teriyaki and yakisoba noodles, along with appetizers such as edamame, chicken potstickers and crab rangoon.

The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Irina R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the newcomer on Jan. 18, wrote, 'The food is super fresh and mouthwatering. Very simple but so flavorful, and plenty of options for anyone. My teriyaki salmon was really good, and I got two meals out of their large portion (it was huge).'

And Jack S. added, 'This place is tasty and the ownership is kind, and the counter servers are friendly and attentive. A great healthy alternative to Tokyo Joe's with good pricing and huge portions.'

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Teriyaki Madness is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekends.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Denver? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.