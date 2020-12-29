x
Full Plate: 33 special New Year's Eve food offerings in the Denver area

Many eateries are offering takeout or even virtual celebrations in a year in which most of them have struggled.
Credit: Courtesy Ace Eat Serve

DENVER — Aahh, New Year’s Eve. It’s that wonderful night when Denverites and out-of-town guests alike fill restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues, giving tourism and hospitality businesses one last big boost before heading into the typically slow early months of the next year.

In most years, that is. Like with almost every other holiday in 2020, coronavirus has nixed parties, shut down restaurants that had planned to be overflowing and left another significant hole in the budgets of local businesses struggling to make it to the end of this year.

Still, both restaurants and hotels are trying to capture what business they can from people who will be burning their calendars and counting down the time until 2020 is squarely in the rearview mirror of history. And many are coming up with unique ways to adapt to the circumstances of this year.

To-go meals and take-and-heat meal kits are abundant, even from some full-service restaurants that had not dipped their toes into takeout menus before this year. Some bars and eateries even are offering virtual New Year’s Eve celebrations where their guests can gather for a laugh and some wine-focused education before going their separate ways into 2021.

>Click through a slideshow at the Denver Business Journal to see special New Year's Eve offerings from 33 restaurants throughout the metro area.

