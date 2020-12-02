DENVER — Are you eating right to prevent heart disease? There are simple and fun ways to upgrade your diet to reduce your risk of heart disease.

Avocados provide good fats and are a good source of fiber. As recommended by the American Heart Association, replace saturated fats with unsaturated fats.

1/3 medium avocado:

6 grams of good fats

>75% monounsaturated fats

3 grams of dietary fiber

A few recipe ideas:

Baked avocado fries Pumpkin avocado coconut snacks Avocado chocolate pudding with crushed almonds and berries

Baked avocado fries

1 medium avocado, cut into slices

Flour

Egg

Panko breadcrumbs

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Grease a baking pan with nonstick cooking spray or olive oil. Cut avocado into slices. Have three separate bowls with flour, one egg (beaten) and panko breadcrumbs. Dip each avocado slice into the flour, then into the egg mixture, and finally into the panko breadcrumbs pressing to coat well. Place on the baking dish and bake for 10-12 minutes.

Pumpkin avocado coconut snacks

1 ¼ c. rolled oats

1 medium avocado

½ c. pumpkin puree

¼ c. coconut flakes

Ground cinnamon

Blend all ingredients in a food processor. Store in the refrigerator for one hour to get the mixture cold. Roll 10 balls and store in an airtight container for up to two days.

Avocado chocolate pudding with almonds and berries

1 large avocado

1 Tbsp. cacao powder

1 tsp. agave nectar

1/3 c. oat milk

Almonds and fruits on top

Blend all ingredients except the almonds and fruits until smooth. Place in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Garnish with almonds and fruits.

Malena Perdomo, MS, RDN, CDE. is a Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator. For more, head to her website.

RELATED: How to do gluten free the tasty way

RELATED: Encouraging meat sustainability through our diets

RELATED: Copy of Fall is the season for hearty vegetables

RELATED: Healthy lunch ideas for adults

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS