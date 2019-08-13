This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

How much (and in what combinations) could you eat pasta for 8 weeks? Just think of the pasta-bilities!

To launch its annual Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu, Olive Garden is giving 24,000 pasta-loving customers the opportunity to get their fill of pasta, breadsticks and soup or salad.

For $100, pasta lovers can get a Never Ending Pasta Pass to use anytime from Sept. 23 to Nov. 24. (With photo ID, passholder only may redeem for unlimited servings from its Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu.)

The limited number of passes will be available on Thursday, Aug. 15 starting at noon (MST) — click here.

Passes will only be available for 30 minutes or until they are sold out.The offer is usually sold out within minutes. Fans are encouraged to visit the website early on the big day to join the online waiting room, starting at 11:55 p.m. (MST).

RELATED: Chick-fil-A officially adds Mac & Cheese to menu

If you were to use the pass just once a day for the full 9 weeks, you would only pay $1.58 per meal. Now, if you were to go for lunch and dinner every day, you’d cut the price in half to just 79¢ per meal.

Of course, no sharing allowed.

Plus, the offer is only available for dine-in, no online or ToGo orders. For all the delicious details, click here.

Wait, there’s more!

Olive Garden is also offering a Lifetime Never Ending Pasta Pass for $500. Same benefits, but for the rest of your pasta-loving life!

You’ll have to be extra fast to get this amazing deal because there are only 50 passes available. The first 50 customers to complete their transaction and also opt-in for a Lifetime Pasta Pass can upgrade for an additional $400.

For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

RELATED: Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets return Monday

RELATED: Burger King's plant-based 'Impossible Whopper' going nationwide next week

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS