If you're desperately awaiting pumpkin spice season, you won't have to wait much longer.

Dunkin' Donuts announced last week the return of its fall flavors menu by Aug. 27.

That means some of your fall favorites will return, including pumpkin and maple pecan flavored coffee drinks, the Belgian waffle breakfast sandwich, pumpkin donuts and pumpkin muffins. You'll also see the maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich, pumpkin coffee K-cups and the Festive Fall Donut, garnished with red icing and orange sprinkles.

New this year are apple crisp donuts and maple cream cheese.

Dunkin' Donuts also announced plans for a $2 snack menu, which will include donut fries, ham and cheese roll-ups, pretzel bites, waffle-breaded chicken tenders and a gluten-free fudge brownie.

Dunkin' Donuts won't be the only option for your pumpkin spice fix. According to Business Insider, internal company documents made public earlier this month indicate that Starbucks will launch its pumpkin spice coffee options Aug. 28.

Business Insider says the Aug. 28 release date is the earliest Starbucks has ever started its pumpkin spice season.

MORE | Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte may return before Labor Day

© 2018 WKYC