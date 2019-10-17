DENVER — You read the headline. Here's a recipe for Game Day 7-Layer Dip created by Chef Heather Carr of Footers Catering, who appeared on 9NEWS last month.

Since then, people have been requesting her recipe. Without any further ado, here's how to make a unique and healthy (!) 7-layer dip courtesy Heather herself.

Roasted Red Pepper and Coriander Hummus

16 oz hummus, plain, store bought

4 oz roasted red pepper, julienne strips

1 tsp coriander, ground

In a food processor, blend hummus, roasted red pepper and coriander. Garnish with additional julienne red pepper strips.

Garlic Chile Pickled Artichoke Hearts

8 oz artichoke hearts, canned and drained

1 tsp red chile flakes

3 cloves garlic, minced

12 oz pickling liquid, chilled (rice wine vinegar, sugar, water)

1 oz extra virgin olive oil

In a bowl, combine all ingredients except for olive oil and allow to pickle overnight.

Strain liquid and reserve - can be used up to 3 times. Toss the strained ingredients in olive oil.

Smoky Eggplant Baba-Zaalouk

1 ea eggplant, halved and roasted

8 oz fire roasted tomato, canned, diced and strained

1 ea lemon, zested and juiced

1 oz tahini

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp smoked paprika, ground

½ tsp coriander, ground

½ tsp cumin, ground

2 oz extra virgin olive oil

½ bunch parsley, roughly chopped

In a sauté pan, sweat garlic and shallot over medium heat with olive oil and scoop roasted eggplant into the pot. Add all remaining ingredients except parsley.

Cook over medium-low heat, stirring often for at least 30 minutes or until eggplant is soft and not chunky. Remove from heat and add in parsley.

Chef’s Note: Eggplant Baba-Zaalouk can be served both room temperature or warm as a dip.

Method of Assembly

On a large round platter, spread hummus in a circle pattern until the layer is smooth. Add eggplant baba-zaalouk in the center of the hummus.

On the hummus, place pickled artichoke hearts in a decorative pattern around the baba-zaalouk. Add chunks of fresh avocado chunks to build height on the platter.

This is where you can get creative. I like to dollops of pesto, store bought works great. Finish with fresh feta crumbs for salt and creaminess and thinly sliced green onions for a pop of color and spice.

