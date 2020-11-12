Learn to bake gingerbread cookies this holiday season

Here's a recipe for gingerbread cookies.

COLORADO, USA — This holiday won't be like others, but we can all do things to make it feel like that special time of the year.

I enjoy baking in my kitchen and filling the air with smells of sugary, buttery treats, and this year, I am sharing one of my holiday cookie recipes.

Here's my recipe for gingerbread cookies.

> The video above is a video tutorial on how to bake my recipe.

There's not much to a gingerbread cookie, but you do want to give yourself enough time to let the dough chill for at least 3 hours and up to three days (overnight is recommended). This gives the cookie dough time to firm since it is sticky dough.

Ingredients for the cookies

10 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

3/4 cup light or dark brown sugar (packed)

2/3 cup molasses

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (spoon and leveled)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

Ingredients for the glaze

1 tablespoon unsalted butter (melted)

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon water

Tools needed

Stand mixer

Whisk

Brush

Rolling pin

Rubber spatula

Cookie cutters

Instructions

In the stand mixer bowl or a large bowl, whip butter, sugar and molasses on medium-high speed until combined and creamy. Make sure to scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Next, beat in the egg. The butter may separate, and that is okay. In another bowl, combine all the dry ingredients and whisk together until combined. The dough is thick and slightly sticky at this stage. Divide your dough in half and place both pieces in the fridge to chill for at least 3 hours, overnight and up to three days. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and line your baking sheets with parchment paper. Roll out the dough, and cut out shapes with your cookie cutters. Transfer to a baking sheet, and bake for 9-10 minutes. While they are baking, you can mix the butter, powdered sugar, vanilla and water for the glaze. Pull cookies out and add glaze while warm — and enjoy!

These cookies stay fresh for up to a week at room temperature.





> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.