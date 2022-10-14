Calabacitas recipe: Southwestern zucchini dish

Calabacitas is a popular dish made from sautéed zucchini and squash, corn, onions, tomatoes and cheese.

DENVER — Calabacitas is a dish that is truly a Southwestern favorite.

Made with squash, onion, corn, tomatoes and cheese, you'll find this sautéed dish to be healthy, comforting and satisfying.

Ingredients

2 summer squash (you can cube them or slice them in half moon shape but not too thick but not thin because they’ll get mushy)

2 zucchini squash (same advice for chopping)

2 patty pan squash (when available)

1 bundle of fresh cilantro (I usually mix it with onions when I sauté them and not only for flavor but for color)

1 whole onion (I use white onion but it really is your preference)

1 tablespoon of minced garlic

2 teaspoons of salt (taste once it’s all together and make the determination if you need to add more)

½ teaspoon of pepper (same as salt, either add more or less to your taste)

1 teaspoon of cumin (now it’s not the spice for everyone but a hint in combination with cilantro and oregano is fabulous!)

2 teaspoons of crushed oregano

½ cube butter, not margarine or use a tablespoon of olive oil

4-6 cobs of corn (you want to shuck off the cob; if not in season, use frozen corn)

3 tomatoes (cubed)

½ cup evaporated milk (can add more if you like)

1 cup cheese (more or less dependent on your taste)

Directions

When the white scalloped patty pan squash are in season, I dice up all 3 and set them aside. Chop your cilantro and onions small. Melt your butter in a pan that will hold everything, and sauté your onions, cilantro, a tablespoon of minced garlic for a couple of minutes and then add fresh corn and sauté together for a couple of minutes. Add tomatoes and let the flavors blend for 5 minutes. Then add the squash (for a smaller batch just cut back on ingredients), spices and let cook but stir every 5 minutes for 12 minutes. You don’t want your squash to get mushy and you want a little firmness to it. Add evaporated milk, stir and then add cheese. Let it simmer for a few minutes and taste. Squash should be firm and not mushy.

