DENVER, Colorado — On Sunday morning, I shared a slow cooker cinnamon roll recipe on 9NEWS. This is typically where I would write about how wonderfully it turned out and share that recipe with all of you.

This is not that kind of story. I'm sharing my experience in an attempt to prevent any future holiday baking disasters.

Where did it all go wrong?

I won't lie to you, Colorado. My ego is bruised.

I pride myself on knowing my way around a kitchen. I love spoiling friends and family members with a home-cooked meal or fresh baked cookies.

I don't mean to brag, Colorado, but I once had a bride ask for my Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe as her wedding present. All this to say, I do have experience baking at altitude.

So, when I thought about sharing a Christmas morning food tradition on our Sunday morning show, I knew it would have to be something homemade.

This was the beginning of the end.

A little background, in January, I'm marrying into a family that has cinnamon rolls every Christmas morning. I spent my Saturday searching for a recipe that would honor this tradition and hopefully give all of you a delicious recipe to try at home. I was also looking forward to providing my hard-working coworkers with a well-deserved Sunday morning treat.

I found a recipe on Pinterest that looked like it would do just the trick. The cover photo was enough to make your mouth water, Colorado. Fluffy pastry wrapped around gooey cinnamon and sugar. To top it all off, it was a slow cooker recipe. "How fun and unique," I thought to myself!

Wrong.

Let's be clear, this is not how these cinnamon rolls are supposed to look. They were filled with so much promise before they started to cook!

I'm fully convinced that I am at fault. I've asked the recipe's creator to show me the error of my ways. While I await an answer, I'm asking for your help, Colorado.

What did I do wrong? Have any of you tried a slow cooker baked good recipe before?

If so, please email your advice, along with any successful or unsuccessful slow cooker attempts, to allison.levine@9news.com.

