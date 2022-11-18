Thanksgiving recipe: Cranberry pomegranate relish

The holidays are around the corner and we have a simple recipe the whole family will love.

Thanksgiving is next week and 9NEWS Executive Director of Social Responsibility and Community, Jesse Ogas showed us an easy recipe you can try this year.

Cranberry Pomegranate Relish

Ingredients

4 cups of fresh chopped Cranberries

1 ½ cups of pomegranate juice

1 cup of sugar (can substitute ¾ cup honey)

1 cup of chopped pecans

Directions

1. Chop the cranberries and the pecans finely, to the size of relish (You can also use a food processor)

2. Combine the cranberries and pecans with sugar or honey and the pomegranate juice. (You can reduce the amount of sugar if you prefer more of a tart dish or add more for a sweeter dish.)

3. Mix until the sugar or honey dissolves.

4. Put it in the refrigerator and let it sit for 1 to 2 hours

5. Take it out of the refrigerator and enjoy!

